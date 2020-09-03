Clarence W. White Sr.



On Thursday August 27, 2020 Clarence W. (Bill) White Sr. passed away.



He was the loving husband of Darlene (Dar Hardekoph) White, beloved father of Kathleen (White) & Terrance Pitcher, Judy (White) & Glen Brooks, and Clarence (Bill) & Linda White Jr. and proud grandfather of Michelle Dupont, Jacob Harris, Scott Fayfar, Todd Farfar, Kelly (Brooks) Broderick, Ryan Perina and Brandon White, brother of Donald (Jean) White, Sr., and many nieces and nephews.



He owned his own business as a General Contractor until he retired at 63. He and Dar enjoyed their retirement in Alva FL and Sandwich IL traveling, boating and spending time with friends and family.



A memorial will be announced at a later date.



Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.





