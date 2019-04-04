Claude Gerald Bark



Born: September 8, 1938



Died: March 12, 2019



Throughout his life, Claude Gerald Bark loved to raise and build both people and things. After 80 years, that lifetime of nurturing concluded on March 12, 2019 in the company of his friend and companion, Mavis Spry.



Born September 8, 1938 to Charles Sherm and Mildred (Wilson) Bark, Claude would leave his childhood home in Illinois behind for three years of service to his country in the United States Army.



In the 1960's he married Jacqueline Noss and had 4 children: Michael Sherm (Martha Wooten), Kathryn Ann (Alan Allocca), Daniel Wayne (Tina Ables), and Kristine Marie (Robert Hantelman).



He returned to his home town to steward his family and his family farm outside Sandwhich, Illinois. In the 1970's he learned professional carpentry and parlayed that into a successful general contracting business - which he taught to his sons.



Claude is proceeded in death by his parents; half-brother, Robert (Erna Meyer); his twin brother, Charles Thomas (Barbra Anderson); and his sister, Gertrude (George Kramer).



He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 4, 2019