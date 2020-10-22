Clifford John Jahp, JR.
Born: January 2, 1939
Died: October 8, 2020
Clifford John Jahp, Jr. 81 years old, of Yorkville IL died Thursday, October 8th 2020
Cliff was born January 2nd 1939 in Batavia Illinois the oldest son of the late Lucille (nee Martens) and Clifford Jahp Sr. He attended grade school and high school in Batavia and graduated from Aurora University with a Bachelor's Degree. Cliff was united in marriage to Margaret (Justine) Jahp at the New England Congregational Church in Aurora on February 2, 1968 and spent the next 52 years with her living in Whittier CA, Aurora IL, and Yorkville IL until his move to Meadowbrook Manor in Naperville.
Cliff was an employee at Lyon Metal for 27 years during which he worked on the line and then made his way up to quality control manager and safety environmental manager. After he left there, he went to work at Litton Precision Gear in Chicago as the environmental manager. He then worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources in the Office of Scientific Research and Analysis, Illinois Waste Management and Research Center where he was an Associate Professional Scientist. He worked in this profession until he retired in August of 2003
Cliff was very active in his community; he was an Alderman with the city council of Yorkville for years. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Loyal order of Moose. He was a trustee for the Yorkville-Bristol Sanitary District, acting as both the president and clerk. He served on the Kendall County Solid Waste committee as well. He also served on the Yorkville Public Library Board. He and Justine were members of the Yorkville Congregational Church and the New England Congregational Church in Aurora for many years.
After his retirement, Cliff enjoyed traveling to Europe with Justine, snow birding to Gulf Shores Alabama, and summering in Neskoro Wisconsin for a while. He also had a good time playing bridge and pinochle with friends. He liked to golf, enjoyed a good cigar while mowing and was an avid reader of biographies. He always made time for his grandchildren and could be counted on to be there in the stands cheering them on at sporting events. He was the best Papa that they could ask for and he would do anything for them.
Cliff is survived by his wife of 52 years Margaret Justine, his son Brian (Melinda) Jahp of Serena and two grandchildren Abigail and Nicholas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother David Jahp of Kingsman, AZ and his sister Patricia (Don) King of Lake Havasu, AZ.
Cliff's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Meadowbrook Manor in Naperville and Angel's Grace Hospice for taking such good care of him for the past four years.
Regrettably, with the restrictions placed on gatherings due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the family could not find a way to safely host a visitation. Burial will be private. There will be a celebration of life scheduled later when larger gatherings are allowed. Please feel free to express your sympathies and personal memories to the family with cards and letters sent to The Jahp Family, P.O. Box 665, Oswego, IL 60543.
Arrangements are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.
For information please call 630-554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com