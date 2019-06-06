Cody Lee Mauer



Born: January 22, 1993; in Geneva, IL



Died: May 27, 2019; in Sandwich, IL



Cody Lee Mauer, 26, of Sandwich, Illinois passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home as the result of a congenital heart ailment. He was born January 22, 1993 in Geneva, Illinois the son of Tina Mauer and Brad VanNote. He graduated from Sandwich High School in 2011. He was employed at Maciano's in Yorkville. Cody had a passion for photography. He loved listening to music and being with his beloved cat Stella. He always loved when new technology would come out, especially Apple products. He loved being around his little cousins, they always brought joy to his life. Cody was a kind, caring and loving young man with a big heart that always would lend a hand to anyone in need.



Cody is survived by his mother, Tina Mauer of Sandwich, IL, his father Bradley (Melissa) VanNote of Rome, GA, and his step-father Douglas Mauer of Mendota, IL; his half- sister Cara Clayton of GA; great grandmothers, Burdell Thomas of Sandwich, Donna Casner (Funny Grandma) of Sandwich; grandparents Richard Thomas of Plano, Sherry Fox of Sandwich, and Marilyn VanNote of Canton, GA; Two uncles Bradley (Missy) Thomas of Sandwich, Christopher (Amanda) Thomas of Sandwich; One aunt Melissa Gallegos of Plano; 2 nephews, several cousins, friends and extended family that loved him dearly.



He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronald VanNote and Leroy Fox.



Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL, with Pastor Derek Johnsen officiating. Burial will be private in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Sandwich, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday in the funeral home prior to service at 7:00 p.m. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.



For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com Published in the Kendall County Now on June 6, 2019