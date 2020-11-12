1/1
D. Merle Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share D.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Merle Thompson

Born: July 21, 1935; in Windom, MN

Died: November 4, 2020; in Sandwich, IL

D. Merle Thompson, 85, of Sandwich, IL formerly of Jackson, MN passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his son and daughter-in-law's home in Sandwich, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 21, 1935 in Windom, MN the son of Earl and Ruby (Wilson) Thompson. He was married to Catherine Geesman on September 9, 1956 and they celebrated 58 loving years together. He was a member of United Methodist Church. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion and lifelong volunteer of Jackson, MN Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time at his lake home with his family.

He is survived by his three children, Rick (Chris) Thompson of Wheatland, WY, Rob (Maria) Thompson of Sandwich, IL, Cindy (Ross) Bettin of Sherburn, MN; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; daughter-in-law Marcia Thompson; granddaughter Jennifer Bettin; his parents, Ruby (Wilson) Thompson, Earl and Iola (Badgley) Thompson; sister's Juanita Appel and Jurene Roslansky; brother-in-law's Guy Geesman and Ray Roslansky.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Minnesota. Arrangements entrusted by Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. For more information or to sign our online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved