D. Merle Thompson
Born: July 21, 1935; in Windom, MN
Died: November 4, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
D. Merle Thompson, 85, of Sandwich, IL formerly of Jackson, MN passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his son and daughter-in-law's home in Sandwich, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 21, 1935 in Windom, MN the son of Earl and Ruby (Wilson) Thompson. He was married to Catherine Geesman on September 9, 1956 and they celebrated 58 loving years together. He was a member of United Methodist Church. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion and lifelong volunteer of Jackson, MN Fire Department. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time at his lake home with his family.
He is survived by his three children, Rick (Chris) Thompson of Wheatland, WY, Rob (Maria) Thompson of Sandwich, IL, Cindy (Ross) Bettin of Sherburn, MN; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; daughter-in-law Marcia Thompson; granddaughter Jennifer Bettin; his parents, Ruby (Wilson) Thompson, Earl and Iola (Badgley) Thompson; sister's Juanita Appel and Jurene Roslansky; brother-in-law's Guy Geesman and Ray Roslansky.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Minnesota. Arrangements entrusted by Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. For more information or to sign our online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com