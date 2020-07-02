1/1
Daryl Byron Boyer
1941 - 2020
Daryl Byron Boyer

Born: January 7, 1941

Died: June 19, 2020

Daryl Byron Boyer, 79, Marshfield, Missouri, formerly of Plano, Illinois, departed this life for his heavenly home June 19, 2020. He was born in Paul, Idaho to Cecil India and Ellen Lunette (Vanderpool) Boyer on January 7, 1941.

He grew up in Plano, Illinois where he met Linda Johnson in high school and they were married July 10, 1960. Daryl joined the United States Navy where he proudly served his country. Throughout the many hardworking years of his career, he built and repaired heavy machinery and equipment. In retirement his hobbies included collecting tools, old toys and anvils. He enjoyed going to auctions and finding treasure.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Cecil and Ellen Boyer.

Daryl is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Linda; three children and two daughter-in-laws, Darrin Boyer and wife Kris, Deena Boyer-Hatch, and Drew Boyer and wife, Tammy; five grandchildren, Derrick Boyer, Jarred Boyer, Hannah Dechant, Dylan Boyer and Wyatt Boyer; three great grandchildren; one sister, Reva Ann Boring; one brother, Leon Boyer and wife Linda; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and close friends.

Cremation is entrusted to Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, Missouri. To help keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19 a small private family service is held on Saturday, June 27, 2020. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www dayfh com.


Published in Kendall County Now on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
