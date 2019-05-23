|
David J. Brazeau
Born: February 5, 1952; in Neewah, WI
Died: May 17, 2019; in Naperville, IL
David J. Brazeau, age 67 of Yorkville, IL, peacefully passedaway on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center of Naperville, IL. He was born February 5, 1952 in Neewah, WI, the son of the late Eugene and Rosemary (nee Fredrick) Brazeau.
He is survived by the mother of his children Geralyn M. Brazeau of Nashua, NH, children Jeremiah (Jen) Brazeau of Hudson, NH, Lisa(Kyle) Siftar of Bury St. Edmonds, England, Heather (Steven) Renner of Nashua, NH, Colin (Bridget) Brazeau of Hudson, NH, grandchildren Caitlin & Jacob Brazeau, Tyler & Ellie Siftar, Olivet Renner, brother Steven Brazeau of Waukesha, WI, sister Gail Garcia of Little Suamico, WI and several nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:00 AM until a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.
For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kendall County Now on May 23, 2019