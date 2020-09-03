I am so sorry to hear about Dawn passing away! I remember her coming over to our house many times to hang out, our family loved Dawn.

Dawn was such a thoughtful and caring person and willing to help anyway she could.

I know family and friends will miss her greatly, but heaven just gained a loving Angel !



Psalms 116:15 (Kjv) Precious in the sight of the Lord, is the death of his saints!



The family is in our thoughts and prayers!

God Bless you durning this time!!



Michael J Frey

Classmate