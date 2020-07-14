Donald A. Babbitt
Born: December 23, 1933
Died: July 11, 2020
Donald A. Babbitt, age 86 of Bridgman, MI formerly of Bristol, IL passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Aurora, IL the son of Nicholas and Margaret (Ramont) Babbitt.
Donald was united in marriage on August 17, 1963 to the former Miss Charlene J. Meier and they spent many years happily together until her passing on May 14, 2015. Mr. Babbitt was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. Mr. Babbitt was employed for many years as a Teacher and Sports Coach at the Newark High School in Newark, IL. Don was then employed for several years by Caterpillar Inc. in Montgomery, IL until his retirement. He loved sports, gardening and was an avid reader, but the most important part of his life was his family. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
Don is survived by his children, Timothy Babbitt of Seattle, WA, Monica (fiancé, Kevin Kopp) Babbitt-Tanquilut of Westmont, IL, Kelli Reynolds of Port Huron, MI and Tonya (Josh) Paveza of Bridgman, MI; his grandchildren, Rose (fiancé, Shea Nementh) Babbitt, Derek Babbitt, Chase and Kendall Tanquilut, Evan Reynolds, Riley, Austin and Madeline Paveza.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas and Margaret Babbitt, and his wife, Charlene Babbitt.
Funeral Services will be private. Interment will take place in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Bristol, IL.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 553-7611.