Donald E. Wallis



Born: June 19, 1937; in Sandwich, IL



Died: June 20, 2019; in Sandwich, IL



Donald E. Wallis, 82, of Sandwich, IL passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich. He was born June 19, 1937 in Sandwich, the son of Charles A. and Ruby M. (Walters) Wallis. He married Ruth Ann Fox on February 1, 1958 in Sandwich. Don retired from Caterpillar in 1997 after many years of service. He was a police commissioner in Sandwich for a few years. Don enjoyed most sports and coached Little League for several years. He also enjoyed spending time in his yard and planting flowers. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Ruth of Sandwich, IL; his son, Randal of Sandwich, IL; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Beatrice Thompson, Marie Gauer, and Dorothy Griffith, and three brothers, Charles, James, and Ronald Wallis.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandwich with Father Bernie Sehr officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Somonauk, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home in Sandwich. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandwich or the . For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



