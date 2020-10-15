1/1
Donald Melvin Ford
Donald Melvin Ford

Born: December 5, 1931; in Greene Co, IL

Died: October 6, 2020; in Sandwich, IL

Donald Melvin Ford, 88, of Sandwich, IL passed away on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at home. Donald was born on December 5, 1931 in Greene Co, IL to Kenneth and Florence (McMahon) Ford. He was a member of the Somonauk Baptist Church.

Donald is survived by his wife, Anna ; 5 children, Paul (Vickie) Ford, Dan (Lynette) Ford, Nathan (Kim) Ford, Beth (Jerry) Crosby and Becky (Rick) Lucia; In-Laws, James and Linda Stalcup, Steve and Pat Stalcup, Mark and Louise Stalcup, Thad and Lali Stalcup, Susan and Max Meeker, Mary Belcher and Lucy Stalcup; As well as 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; As well as in-laws, John Stalcup and Bob Belcher.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Homes, 104 Terry Street Sandwich, IL 60548. Memorial service will follow at 6:30 P.M. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Beverage Family Funeral Home. www.beveragefamilyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Somonauk Baptist Church or to InterAct Ministries.


Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 15, 2020.
