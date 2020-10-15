Donald W. Hall
Born: May 12, 1915; in Morris, IL
Died: October 4, 2020; in Machesney Park, IL
Donald W. Hall, 105, of Machesney Park, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday night, October 4, 2020 at his home.
Donald was born on May 12, 1915 in Morris, Illinois to Stanley and Bertha (Hoge) Hall. He first married Florence Thompson and she passed away in 1985. He later married Esther Larson. She passed away on January 5, 2006. Donald retired from Central Limestone Company as Plant Superintendent in 1985. He was a former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Lisbon.
He is survived by two sons, Gordon (Kaci) Hall, of Las Vegas and Larry (Sharon) Hall, of Rockford, a step-daughter, Constance (Robert) Gemeny, of Sterling, IL, six grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, a brother, Ralph (Pat) Hall, of Kirksville, MO, and two sisters, Beverly (Don) Anderson, of Minooka, IL and Lynette (Ralph) Johnson, of Marseilles, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Florence, his second wife, Esther, four brothers, William, George, and Robert Hall and one in infancy, two sisters, Margaret Condon and Barbara Hawkins, and a step-son Richard Larson.
The family would to give a special thanks to Jason Hall, of Loves Park, and his caretaker George of Fiji.
