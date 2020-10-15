1/
Donald W. Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Hall

Born: May 12, 1915; in Morris, IL

Died: October 4, 2020; in Machesney Park, IL

Donald W. Hall, 105, of Machesney Park, formerly of Ottawa, passed away on Sunday night, October 4, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa.

Donald was born on May 12, 1915 in Morris, Illinois to Stanley and Bertha (Hoge) Hall. He first married Florence Thompson and she passed away in 1985. He later married Esther Larson. She passed away on January 5, 2006. Donald retired from Central Limestone Company as Plant Superintendent in 1985. He was a former member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Lisbon.

He is survived by two sons, Gordon (Kaci) Hall, of Las Vegas and Larry (Sharon) Hall, of Rockford, a step-daughter, Constance (Robert) Gemeny, of Sterling, IL, six grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, a brother, Ralph (Pat) Hall, of Kirksville, MO, and two sisters, Beverly (Don) Anderson, of Minooka, IL and Lynette (Ralph) Johnson, of Marseilles, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Florence, his second wife, Esther, four brothers, William, George, and Robert Hall and one in infancy, two sisters, Margaret Condon and Barbara Hawkins, and a step-son Richard Larson.

The family would to give a special thanks to Jason Hall, of Loves Park, and his caretaker George of Fiji.

You may sign the online guestbook and share remembrances at www.MuellerFH.com. Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory 800 First Avenue, Ottawa, IL 61350 815-434-4433



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved