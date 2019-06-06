Donna C. Becker



Born: June 2,1952; in Paterson, NJ



Died: June 2, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Donna C. Becker, age 67, of Montgomery, IL passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Seasons Hospice Center, Naperville, IL. She was born June 2,1952 in Paterson, New Jersey, daughter to Anthony and Carmela Nee Zamorelli Torregorssa.



Donna studied at William Patterson College where she attainedher bachelor's degree with the graduating class of 1974. She was joined in matrimony with her husband Michael Becker on November 29, 1975 in Midland Park,New Jersey. She was also a member at St Anne's Catholic Church, Oswego, IL. Donna loved all of her family including her 14 children from three different species. Donna also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and scary movies.



She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, her two sons Andrew (Danielle) Becker of Madison, IN, Ronald (Vanessa) Becker of Columbus, OH; and one grandson Bryson Becker.



She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother Vincenza Zamorelli, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made out to the , P.O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Seasons Hospice Foundation 6400 Shafer Ct Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018.



Mass of a Christian Burial is set for Thursday, June 6, 2019 10:00AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church 551 Boulder Hill Pass, Oswego, IL 60538. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, IL.