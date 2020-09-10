1/1
Donna R. Casner
Donna R. Casner

Born: December 2, 1928

Died: September 3, 2020

Donna R. Casner, 91, a lifelong resident of Plano was born December 2, 1928 at Sandwich Hospital, Sandwich, Illinois, the daughter of Floyd B. Kays and Helen (Smith) Kays. She lived most of her life in Plano. Donna passed from this life to her heavenly home September 3, 2020.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. She also enjoyed the friendship of many. She would visit the nursing homes on Sundays to bring some comfort to those she would visit.

She faithfully attended the Plano Bible Church, which became Village Bible Church of Plano and was a "Born Again Christian".

Survivors include children: Howard Scott (Susan) Casner of Plano, Sherry Fox of Sandwich, Rick (Karla) Casner of Somonauk, and Steve (Nancy) Casner of Plano.

Six grandchildren: Tina Mauer, Sean Casner, Tricia (Jason) Troyer, Brandie (Cory) Britt, and Paul (Christina) Casner.

Nine great grandchildren: Andrew and Courtney Casner; Milleah, Callalily, Annabella, and Addaline Britt; and Nathan and Savannah Troyer.

Two great-great grandchildren, Amelia Gould and Carter Casner.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 395, club 55 and Jolly Sixties.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Patrick Casner, and great grandson Cody Mauer.

A memorial service will be private.

Donations can be made in her memory to Village Bible Church Plano, or the American Legion Auxiliary Post 395 in Plano. Arrangements were entrusted to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.eighnerfuneralhomes.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home
3952 Turner Ave
Plano, IL 60545
(630) 552-3022
