Duane Hoadley



"Leo" Duane Hoadley, 87, of Leland, IL. was born November 1, 1931 in Waterman, IL the son of Lawrence and Ora (Bend) Hoadley. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving in Spokane, Wash.



He married Janeen Tellefson on September 6, 1952, and their children are Stephanie Brown of Hoffman Estates, Mark (Angie) Hoadley of Brentwood, Tenn., Eric (Theresa) Hoadley of Morton, IL., and Paula (Jeffrey) Vogelsang of Chicago, IL. He leaves 11 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and one great great grandson; one brother Orrin (Nancy) Hanouw of Schickley, Neb.



He was preceded in death by his mother, stepfather John Hanouw, one brother Randall Hoadley, as well sisters, Joan Satterlee and Florence Satterlee.



He volunteered as a Cub Scout, Boy Scout and Explorer leader, and served on the Leland High School Board before its consolidation. He coached many Little League and Pony League baseball teams and for twenty years was on the Leland Village Board, as treasurer and then mayor. He was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and the Leland American Legion. He was general manger of Kleen-Lay Systems and Bilt-Rite manufacturing plant in Leland. He and his wife became Hallmark retailers with the purchase of the Hallmark shop in Sandwich in 1983, and subsequently opened stores in Montgomery/ Oswego and Yorkville. They were in business for 30 years before retiring. He enjoyed golfing for many years, and was an ardent fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears and the Blackhawks.



Memorial Services will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland, IL, with Pastor Zach Baer officiating. Burial of his urn will follow in Victor Cemetery Leland, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, May 17, 2019 at Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk. IL. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church in Leland, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com Published in the Kendall County Now on May 16, 2019