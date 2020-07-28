Fifty some years ago I was lucky enough to play softball with Duane in the old Lisbon League. The man was a real fan of the game but soft spoken and jovial as could be. This was in his bachelor days and we did our best to taste test a few brews after a tough and sometimes not so tough game. He was a lot of fun to be around. My dearest sympathy to his wonderful family.

Ric Offerman

Friend