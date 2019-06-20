Dwane E. Moss



Born: January 6, 1926



Died: May 13, 2019



Dwane E. Moss, 93, of Oswego, IL, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1:31 AM at Asbury Gardens in North Aurora, IL. He was born January 6, 1926 in Decatur, IL, the son of the late Hubert W. and Olive I. nee McCoy Moss.



Dwane proudly served his country in the United States Navy as an aircraft mechanic during World War ll. While he was stationed in Hawaii he met and married Matsue (Amy) Isa and they spent the next 64 years together until her passing in 2010.



Following the service, Dwane was a mechanic for Hawaiian Airlines. He was an entrepreneur at heart, owning several businesses in the area. He was the original distributor for "Affy Tapple" in the western suburbs. He also owned the "Nuts To You" tavern supply business in the Fox Valley area. He later bought and expanded a candy and nut wholesale business where his wife Amy and his son Rod joined in the venture. This led them along with daughter-in-law Jo and daughter Jenny to open "Naper Nuts And Sweets" in downtown Naperville. Along with returning for visits to Hawaii, he enjoyed working in their yard, watching Nascar, being a member of the American Legion Post #675, and socializing with his friends and coffee club group. He also spent many hours helping out at Marcley's gas station in downtown Oswego.



He is survived by his children: Judy (Doane) Simshaw of Polson, MT, Jenny (Andy) Rooker of Oswego, IL, Rod (Jo) of Yorkville IL, grandchildren: Jeff (Sue) Chada, Todd Chada, Kelly Chada (Jennifer Klambauer), Shaelyn (Tyson) Noyes, Ajalin Simshaw, Elena Monti, Greg (Lindsey) Moss, Carrie (Michael) Ligunas, Corey Moss, eleven great-grandchildren, nine great-great- grandchildren, sister-in-law Suzanne Ness, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his Hawaii family: Amy's brother and two sisters and their families.



He was preceded in death by his wife Amy, a great-grandchild and brothers Harold, Don, Ken, and Gene Moss.



A gathering of family will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 at Dunn Family Funeral Home, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego IL. Burial of the urn with military honors will follow at Pearce Cemetery in Oswego, IL. Memorials may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Ste. 310, Rosemont, IL 60018. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in the Kendall County Now on June 20, 2019