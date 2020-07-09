Edith Pearl Beverage
Edith Pearl Beverage 94 of Sandwich passed away July 2nd 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion Sandwich. She was born in Crawford W Va. To the late Moses T. and Lillian ( Perrine ) Corbitt.
Pearl grew up in the back hills of WV on Cow Run along with her 9 siblings living a simple but tough life. Moving to Sandwich in the late 1950 with the husband George the raise their children and began a new life for them. Pearl was a founding member of the 1st Church of the Nazarene later Sandwich Church of the Nazarene. She held annual fund-raising garage sales for her church which she did for many years..
Among enjoying going to garage sales she enjoyed her annual trips back to her family home in WV to visit family and friend.
She is survived by her Children ; Roger ( Melissa ) Corbitt, Robert ( Julie ) Corbitt, Kathy ( George ) Kalina, Mike ( Jodie ) Beverage and Karen ( David ) Leifheit. Sister Mabel Lurvey and Brother Jack ( Sherry ) Corbitt. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband George, Daughters Myra Sue Beverage and Linda Littlebrant, Sisters Peg, Annabelle and Norma Jean, Brothers Bob, Gale, Jim and Thomas and Great grandson Jacob.
Funeral service will be held July 9th 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Sandwich Church of the Nazarene 205 W. College St Sandwich. Interment to follow at Oak Mound cemetery Somonauk. Visitation will be held same day from 9:30 till the time of service. Memorials maybe direct to the church in Pearls memory.
Beverage Family Funeral Homes in charge of the services, online condolences maybe made at www.beveragefamilyfh.com