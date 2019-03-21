Eileen Mariano Hornik



Born: February 7, 1948



Died: March 8, 2019



Eileen Mariano Hornik, of Venice, FL, formerly of Yorkville, IL, passed away on March 8, 2019. She was 71.



Eileen was born on February 7, 1948 in Chicago, IL to Bernard Nicholas Mariano and Eileen Boucher.



Survivors include, husband, Harvey Hornik of Venice, FL; twin-sister, Kathy Kindel of Parrish, FL; sister, Adrienne Mariano of New Buffalo, MI; brother, Donald (Helen) Mariano of Park Ridge, IL; daughters, Kelly Anne (Jerry) Gallo of Oswego, IL, Danielle (Sam) Esposito of Paw Paw, IL; son, Stephen (Stephanie) Hornik of Oswego, IL; grandchildren, Ashley (Eric) Folty of Mendota, IL, Madison Ostrega, Travis Wilkinson, Maya Hornik, and Nicky Gallo; great-grandchildren, Harlow, Avary, and Gavin Folty; many nieces and nephews.



She was her husband's love of his life, his darling. She was an amazing mother who raised her children with pride, unconditional love and generosity. Her grandchildren were the brightest light of her life. The sacred bond with her twin sister Kathy will be eternal in spirit. She was energetic, funny, strong, she loved flowers and enjoyed cooking. We are all better people for having her in our lives.



She will be missed beyond words...In our hearts she will always remain.



Services will be private. Published in the Kendall County Now on Mar. 21, 2019