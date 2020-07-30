Elaine Marion Lieser



Born: February 4, 1937



Died: March 30, 2020



Elaine Marion (Matile) Lieser of Tipton, IA, peacefully entered eternity on Monday, March 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bear Cave Lake (former Lieser Pond/Hog House) at 1126 Simons Road, Oswego, on Sunday, August 9 at 1pm. The east gate will be open at 12 noon for ease of parking prior to the service which will begin promptly at 1.



The family is asking those planning to attend to reply with their preference of seating for the service as we are attempting to accommodate everyone's comfort level. Choices are #1 outdoors on the patio, (social distancing) #2 inside the open connected pavilion. All seating will be visible to the speakers. Please note there will be additional seating available to anyone who doesn't reply and wishes to attend! A catered boxed luncheon will be provided following the service. Please reply with your seating preference and number in your group by Wednesday, Aug.4 to cjlieser@att.net Additionally, this service will be live-streamed or recorded for those unable to attend. To receive the link and instructions, reply to cjlieser@att.net



Elaine was born February 4, 1937, to Clarence and Sylvia (Holzhueter) Matile of Plainfield, IL. She grew up in Wheatland Township and attended Church School in rural Plainfield. Elaine graduated from Oswego High School in 1955. Following high school, she attended Northern Illinois Teachers College for one year. On March 2, 1957, she married James (Jim) Wesley Lieser at Wheatland Presbyterian Church in Plainfield, IL. Elaine and Jim proceeded to farm in the Oswego, IL area for the next 34 years, raising three sons in the process along with working part-time as a registered nurse.



In 1988, Elaine and Jim began their move to Iowa where they farmed in Cedar County for the next 12 years until Jim's death in 2000.



Elaine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Marlene Ann Matile and Eileen (Neely) Bacino; two nieces, Gaye Lieser-Williams and Melissa Matile. She is survived by her sons Kirk (Debra) Lieser of Tipton, IA; Chris (Joy) Lieser of Oswego, IL; and Cary (Pam) Lieser of Lisbon, IL; brother Roger (Sue) Matile of Oswego, IL; brother-in-law Hal (Mary) Lieser of Naperville, IL; one aunt, Shirley Holzhueter of Salt Lake City, UT; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends.



A memorial fund in her memory has been established for the Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers and due to the current pandemic, the family asks that all cards and memorials be sent to Elaine Lieser Memorial Fund, 506 Horizon Drive, Tipton , IA 52772





