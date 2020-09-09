Erwin E. Krueger
Born: March 31, 1943; in Chicago, IL
Died: September 6, 2020; in Somonauk, IL
Erwin E. Krueger, age 77 of Somonauk, IL passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born on March 31, 1943 in Chicago, IL the son of Erwin A. and Ruth (Arden) Krueger.
Erwin was united in marriage on November 14, 1986 to the former Sandra Arend and they spent the next 33 years happily together. Mr. Krueger was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He was formerly employed, for 35 years, with Commonwealth Edison, first as a lineman and later in management. Erwin was a loving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Erwin is survived by his loving wife, Sandy Krueger of Somonauk, IL; his daughters, Ann, Natalie and Renee; his step-children, Robin (Paul Mayer) Green and Robert Green; his grandchildren, Cara (Jesse) Arroyo, Robert Chada, Ronnie Poore, Kyle Green and Zachary Green; and his sister, Barbara (Patrick) McDermont; as well as three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Ruth Krueger; and his granddaughter, Heather Ann Poore.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL, with Father Michael Rasicci, officiating. Interment with full Military Honors will follow in the Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL.
Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Plano, IL.
Memorials in loving memory of Erwin may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 552-7211.