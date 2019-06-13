Ethel Lois Perkins



Born: January 30, 1929; in Lisbon, IL



Died: June 4, 2019; in Aurora, IL



Ethel Lois Perkins, 90, of Yorkville, Illinois passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Presence Mercy Center in Aurora, IL. She was born January 30, 1929 in Lisbon, IL the daughter of Harvey and Sadie (Enger) Christian. She married Dale Perkins on March 18, 1950 in Helmar, IL. Ethel was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, IL. She worked at Yorkville National Bank for many years. She was the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Perkin's Builders Inc. She loved her flowers and gardening. Ethel and her husband enjoyed traveling, including all 50 states. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband, Dale; one son, James (Judy) Perkins of Yorkville, IL; nine grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; one sister, Virginia (Ron) Greene of California; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, three daughters, Patty Thomas, Peggy Humphrey, and Janie Ming, two sisters, Vivian Vogen and Eunice Dirst.



Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Congregational United Church of Christ 409 Center Parkway Yorkville, IL, until the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Mark Gregory officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL. Luncheon to follow back at the church. Please wear casual attire. Memorials may be directed to Congregational United Church of Christ in Yorkville, IL. Arrangements were entrusted to Turner-Eighner Funeral in Plano, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com



Turner-Eighner Funeral Home



3952 Turner Ave.Plano, IL 605454



(630) 552-3022 Published in the Kendall County Now on June 13, 2019