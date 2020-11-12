1/1
Frances C. Silich
Frances C. Silich

Born: November 19, 1922

Died: November 6, 2020

Frances C. Silich, 97, formerly of Oswego IL passed away on November 6, 2020 at Amita Mercy Hospital.

She was born November 19, 1922 in Chicago, IL; daughter of Alois and Katarina Vucinic, and stepmother Frances Vucinic. Fran was a World War II bride, married to Bert for 73 years. She worked at American Can Company during the war. Later she worked at Anchor Brush Co., and was an Oswego school bus driver for several years.

Fran and her husband were proud of their Croatian heritage. They were very active lifetime members in the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 32. Fran loved to dance, and met her husband through a Croatian Kolo Dance Club. She always had a positive attitude; her favorite saying was "Kill'em with kindness". She was blessed with the gift of hospitality and was an especially good cook. However, being a mother and grandmother were the most important thing to her. She raised her family in Oswego, where they lived for 40 years in the house that they built.

Fran was preceded in death by her husband, Bert, who passed in 2018. She is survived by her children, Shirley (Lee) Walat, Linda (Michael) Pence, and Bert (Susan) Silich; 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: stjude.org 800-822-6344 or smiletrain.org 800-932-9541.

Family will be receiving guests on Sunday, November 15, 2020 3:00 - 6:00 PM Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway Montgomery, IL 60538.

Funeral Mass will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Church 255 W. North St.

Manhattan IL 60442.

A private burial will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.

Due to current restrictions, a limited amount of guests will be allowed in the chapel at a time. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

For directions and online condolences visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Nov. 12, 2020.
