Its difficult to tell you how sorry I am about Frank's passing. I knew and loved him for many many years working at US Trust. He was a great person to work with. We had great times together. After retirement I would have a Christmas luncheon with a number of close friends from the company. Frank was always there. I'll miss him and his great smile. Mary, God be with you in these difficult times. We too were together at several UST family dinners. Frank left a lasting impression on me. God bless your entire family.

louis Sofo

Coworker