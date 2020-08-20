1/1
Francis Xavier Hughes
Francis Xavier Hughes

Born:May 20, 1942; in Jersey City, NJ

Died: August 14, 2020; in Oswego, IL

Francis "Frank" Xavier Hughes, age 78, died at his daughter's home with his wife and family by his side in Oswego, IL on August 14, 2020. He was born May 20, 1942 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the oldest son of the late Joseph and Hazel (Bradford) Hughes. He married Mary Catherine Sullivan on August 21, 1965 after meeting on a blind date. She thought she would get a movie out of the evening and wound up with so much more. It was love at first sight. Their marriage would become a model that their children would follow.

Frank graduated from Marist High School in Bayonne, New Jersey. He went to work at MetLife upon graduation, then went to night school to earn his undergraduate degree from Seton Hall and master's degree from Pace University. He was a Senior Vice President at U.S. Trust Company of New York until health issues caused him to retire early. He worked for the challenge, but most importantly, he worked to provide an opportunity for a better life for his wife, children and grandchildren.

Frank loved his family and their Irish heritage. Known for his tenor voice, he would sing "Danny Boy" any chance he could. He coached little league baseball, was a scoutmaster, sang in the St James (Woodbridge) Church Men's Choir, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and played many, many rounds of golf. He enjoyed attending Jets football games with his dad and brothers, and sitting in the upper deck of Shea Stadium with his kids while watching his beloved Mets. Some of his fondest memories are of the summer he spent with Mary in Cape May.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Naperville, IL; daughter Jennifer (Jill) Hughes of Oswego, IL; son Kenneth (Pamela) Hughes of Macungie, PA; two grandchildren Kathryn Hughes and Francis Xavier Hughes; sisters-in-law Rose Hughes and Michelle Hughes; aunts Lilian and Ruth; and uncle Jimmy (Dot) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph and Michael' and sisters Carolyn and Patricia.Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Services are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas road, Oswego, IL.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Its difficult to tell you how sorry I am about Frank's passing. I knew and loved him for many many years working at US Trust. He was a great person to work with. We had great times together. After retirement I would have a Christmas luncheon with a number of close friends from the company. Frank was always there. I'll miss him and his great smile. Mary, God be with you in these difficult times. We too were together at several UST family dinners. Frank left a lasting impression on me. God bless your entire family.
louis Sofo
Coworker
