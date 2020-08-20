Francis Xavier Hughes
Born:May 20, 1942; in Jersey City, NJ
Died: August 14, 2020; in Oswego, IL
Francis "Frank" Xavier Hughes, age 78, died at his daughter's home with his wife and family by his side in Oswego, IL on August 14, 2020. He was born May 20, 1942 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the oldest son of the late Joseph and Hazel (Bradford) Hughes. He married Mary Catherine Sullivan on August 21, 1965 after meeting on a blind date. She thought she would get a movie out of the evening and wound up with so much more. It was love at first sight. Their marriage would become a model that their children would follow.
Frank graduated from Marist High School in Bayonne, New Jersey. He went to work at MetLife upon graduation, then went to night school to earn his undergraduate degree from Seton Hall and master's degree from Pace University. He was a Senior Vice President at U.S. Trust Company of New York until health issues caused him to retire early. He worked for the challenge, but most importantly, he worked to provide an opportunity for a better life for his wife, children and grandchildren.
Frank loved his family and their Irish heritage. Known for his tenor voice, he would sing "Danny Boy" any chance he could. He coached little league baseball, was a scoutmaster, sang in the St James (Woodbridge) Church Men's Choir, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and played many, many rounds of golf. He enjoyed attending Jets football games with his dad and brothers, and sitting in the upper deck of Shea Stadium with his kids while watching his beloved Mets. Some of his fondest memories are of the summer he spent with Mary in Cape May.
He is survived by his wife, Mary of Naperville, IL; daughter Jennifer (Jill) Hughes of Oswego, IL; son Kenneth (Pamela) Hughes of Macungie, PA; two grandchildren Kathryn Hughes and Francis Xavier Hughes; sisters-in-law Rose Hughes and Michelle Hughes; aunts Lilian and Ruth; and uncle Jimmy (Dot) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph and Michael' and sisters Carolyn and Patricia.Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Services are entrusted to DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas road, Oswego, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com