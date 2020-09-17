1/1
Frank Strothman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Strothman

Born: June 16, 1930; in Sheridan, IL

Died: September 10, 2020; in Oswego, IL

Frank Strothman, age 90 of Oswego, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1930 in Sheridan, IL on the family farm.

After graduating from East Aurora High School, he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War in 1951. He was assigned to the 1st Turkish Battalion as an instructor of American weapons. From there he was assigned to 14th Infantry Regimental Headquarter Company. He always talked about his opportunity to visit the peace talks at Panmunjom, in the Kaesong Valley. He also was at the first exchange of wounded prisoners of war at Panmunjom. After returning home from Korea, he went to work for the Allstate Insurance Company for 34 years as a senior account agent before retiring. Frank and his wife, Evelyn, enjoyed spending the winter in Orange Beach, Alabama on The Gulf of Mexico and also Lake San Marcus, California. They both enjoyed traveling.

Frank enjoyed all sports, especially golf. He was a single digit handicapper for over 50 years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Cross Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL., a lifetime member of the VFW Post #7452, was a past member of Edgebrook Country Club for over 37 years. He was also a member of the Barber-Greene hunting and fishing club.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Evelyn (Thanepohn) Strothman, children Kimberly (Greg) Gough, Steve (Sandra) Strothman, Dave (Nancy) Strothman, grandchildren Stephanie (Jon) Meyn, Kristin (Eric) Taft, Kelly (fiancé William Clevenger) Gough, Matthew Gough, Christopher (Jessie) Strothman, Laura Strothman, Luke (Ashley) Strothman, Kaleb (fiancé Taylor Porth) Strothman, Kylie (Jake) Brewick, 11 (and one more on the way) great-grandchildren and sister Shirley Habyan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Elizabeth Strothman, sister Pearl Mitchell and brothers John, Arleigh and Harold Erickson.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543.

A graveside service with military honors will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cross Lutheran Church Cemetery, 8609 IL Rt. 47, Yorkville, IL. Those coming for the graveside service are encouraged to bring their own seating.

For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cross Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 14, 2020
I knew Frank for many years as I too was an insurance agent. My sympathy
goes out to the family.

Would like to hear back from son Steve
Allen Hergenhahn
Acquaintance
September 13, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 12, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved