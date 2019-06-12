Franklin D. R. Kurtz



Born: June 18, 1933; in Spring Valley, IL



Died: June 8, 2019; in LaSalle, IL



Franklin Delano Roosevelt Kurtz, 85, of Sandwich, IL passed away June 8, 2019 in LaSalle, IL. He was born June 18, 1933 in Spring Valley, IL to Joseph and Jeanette (Hadley) Kurtz. He served in the U.S. Navy in the Korean War and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was honorably discharged February 2, 1954 with the rank of Boiler Tech III. He was a part of the American Legion for over 64 years and was a member of the VFW. While with the American Legion, Franklin served various roles to include Commander, County Commander and District Commander. He also served as Commander of the Yorkville VFW two times. Franklin volunteered many hours and drove many miles helping fellow veterans and was also a founding member of the Kendall County VAC (Veterans Assistance Commission). Franklin worked for Caterpillar at the Aurora plant as a Machinist and retired after nearly 34 years. Franklin was also very involved with the UAW Local 145 during his time working with Caterpillar and after, when he retired and continued to support the Union.



Franklin is survived by 3 children, Franklin Joseph (Collette) Kurtz of Somonauk, IL, Theresa Wynne (Rich) Low of Waterman, IL and David Lee (Kim) Kurtz of Sandwich, IL; 1 brother, Robert (Linda) Kurtz of Mendota IL; as well as 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild.



He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers, Raymond Kurtz and Joseph Kurtz; and 3 sisters, Mary Neuman, Mildred Bobbie and Violet Bland.



Visitation will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Beverage Family Funeral Home, 104 Terry St. Sandwich, IL 60548. Funeral service will be held the next day, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL. A luncheon will follow at the VFW in Sandwich.