1/
Franklin Gatton
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin Gatton

Born: February 1, 1943

Died: June 22, 2020

Franklin "Frank" Gatton, age 77, of Oswego, Il passed away June 22, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1943 in Robinson, IL, son of the late Virgil and Florence Gatton.

He was a retiree of Caterpillar of Aurora, IL and a proud member of the UAW. After retiring, he worked at Fox Bend Golf course in Oswego for many years. He loved his golf and played whenever he could.

Prior to his employment, he proudly served his country in the US Air Force.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Kathleen of Oswego, brother and sister-in-law Chuck & Cathy Gatton, his sisters Karen Mitchell, Nancy Shook, Lavina & brother-in-law Cecil Riker, sister-in-law Barbara Johnson, plus several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two bothers Bobbie and Art. Sister-in-law & brother-in-law Ruth & Bill Simon, nieces Jodie Johnson Hicks & Kelly Gatton and nephew Michael Simon.

Per his request, no visitation or funeral. A private memorial service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date. Cremation was provided by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. DouglasRoad, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved