Franklin Gatton
Born: February 1, 1943
Died: June 22, 2020
Franklin "Frank" Gatton, age 77, of Oswego, Il passed away June 22, 2020. He was born on February 1, 1943 in Robinson, IL, son of the late Virgil and Florence Gatton.
He was a retiree of Caterpillar of Aurora, IL and a proud member of the UAW. After retiring, he worked at Fox Bend Golf course in Oswego for many years. He loved his golf and played whenever he could.
Prior to his employment, he proudly served his country in the US Air Force.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Kathleen of Oswego, brother and sister-in-law Chuck & Cathy Gatton, his sisters Karen Mitchell, Nancy Shook, Lavina & brother-in-law Cecil Riker, sister-in-law Barbara Johnson, plus several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two bothers Bobbie and Art. Sister-in-law & brother-in-law Ruth & Bill Simon, nieces Jodie Johnson Hicks & Kelly Gatton and nephew Michael Simon.
Per his request, no visitation or funeral. A private memorial service will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date. Cremation was provided by DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. DouglasRoad, Oswego, IL 60543. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com