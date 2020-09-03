1/1
Gary Dolder
1943 - 2020
Gary Dolder

Born: July 4, 1943; in Sandwich, IL

Died: April 1, 2020; in Lecanto, FL

Gary Dolder, 76 of Homosassa, FL passed away on April 01, 2020 at Hospice in Lecanto, FL.

Gary was born July 4, 1943 in Sandwich, IL to Edgar and Mary Ella Dolder. Gary worked at Lyon Metal Products for 40 years. After his retirement Gary and his wife Joan moved to Homosassa.

Gary is survived by his wife Joan, his daughters Debbie (Tom) Dorans, Dawn Allen, brother Dan Dolder, his step-children Peggy (Jay)Stutz, Tim (Adele) Keller, and Tom Keller and his brother-in-law Don (Peggy) Nass. Also 8 grandchildren, Shannon & Brandon Dorans, Emily& Cameron Allen, Leah Anderson, Kory, Timmie & Jake Keller, whom he loved very much.

Gary was preceded in death by his sister Nancy Nass, his parents Edgar & Mary Ella Dolder.

Memorial for Gary will be Friday September 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm at St. Patrick Church, 406 Walnut Street, Yorkville, IL.


Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
St. Patrick Church
