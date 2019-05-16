Gary R. Langeland



Born: October 6, 1943; in Joliet, IL



Died: May 9, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Gary R. Langeland, age 75 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Joliet Community Hospice in Joliet, IL. He was born on October 6, 1943 in Joliet, IL the son of Rudolph and Rochelle (Beard) Langeland.



Gary was united in marriage on July 12, 1982 to Elizabeth "Betty" Klatt and they spent the next 36 years happily together. Mr. Langeland was a Veteran of the United States Army. Gary had farmed in Plattville his entire life. Mr. Langeland served for many years as a member of the Lisbon-Seward Company 2 Fire Department. He was a member of the AMOCO club. Gary was a loving husband and friend who will be deeply missed by all that knew him.



Gary is survived by his wife, Betty Langeland of Plattville, IL; many cousins and friends including his special loving friend, Connie Christ of Morris, IL.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Rochelle Langeland; and several aunts and uncles.



A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Plattville United Methodist Church, 13025 Church Road, Plattville, IL with Pastor Terry McLaughlan, officiating. Interment will follow in the Plattville Cemetery in Plattville, IL.



Friends may visit from 8:00 am until the Hour of Service on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Church in Plattville, IL.



Serving as Pallbearers will be John Benson, John Gardine, Jason Vickery, Jonathon Vickery, Tony Carms, Eric Gerke and Brian Findley. Also as Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Horton and Ray Vickery.



Memorials in loving memory of Gary may be directed to either the Plattville United Methodist Church, Plattville Cemetery Association or the Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Memorials in loving memory of Gary may be directed to either the Plattville United Methodist Church, Plattville Cemetery Association or the Joliet Area Community Hospice.