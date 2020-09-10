Gay Jean Anderson



Born: September 17, 1936



Died: July 13, 2020



Gay Jean Anderson, of Oswego, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2020. She was born in Aurora, Illinois on September 17, 1936 to the late David and Hazel Blackburn. Gay was a 1955 graduate of Aurora East High School.



Gay was predeceased by her husband, William C. Anderson and her twin sister Kay. She is survived by her brother Richard Blackburn of San Diego, California. Gay is also survived by her three children and their spouses, Terri (Michael) Weber of Newark, IL, William D. (Diane) Anderson of Chicago, IL and Jennifer (William) Streid of Naples, FL.



Gay leaves behind five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren: Matthew and Kerri Weber, Aaron and Evan; Brian and Rachel Weber, Josie, Nolan and Camden; Andrea and Pat Nelson, Avery; Stevi and Robert Pondelick, Elizabeth and Henry; and Zak Streid.



The Anderson family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staffs at both Heritage Woods of Yorkville and Symphony at The Tillers for the excellent care they provided Gay in her final years.



A private family celebration of Gay's life will be held in September.





