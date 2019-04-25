|
|
George Peter Drolsom
Born: March 19, 1935; in Chicago, IL
Died: April 6, 2019; in Jacksonville, FL
George Peter Drolsom, 84, died on April 6, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on March 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 04, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223 with a Reception to follow. An Inurnment and Reception will take place in Sandwich, IL at a later date.
The family requests for friends to please bring your photos and memories to share.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 25, 2019