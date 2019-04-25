Kendall County Now Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Resources
More Obituaries for George Drolsom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Peter Drolsom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Peter Drolsom Obituary
George Peter Drolsom

Born: March 19, 1935; in Chicago, IL

Died: April 6, 2019; in Jacksonville, FL

George Peter Drolsom, 84, died on April 6, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. He was born on March 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 04, 2019 in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32223 with a Reception to follow. An Inurnment and Reception will take place in Sandwich, IL at a later date.

The family requests for friends to please bring your photos and memories to share.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in the Kendall County Now on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now