Georgianne Davis



Georgianne "Gee" (nee Rinehart) Davis, 76 of Yorkville, Illinois, died June 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Rex W. and Lucyle I. Rinehart and the sister of the late Carol Rinehart.



She is survived by her three children: Scott (Jen) Johnson, Todd (Meggin) Johnson and Jason Johnson. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren: Drew, Jacob, Julie, Wyatt, Lucy and Kayleigh, and by Bob & Leslie Johnson.



Gee spent most of her adult life working for the State of Illinois in the Fish and Wildlife department at Silver Springs State Park and in her retirement enjoyed time spent in her yard and with all her animals.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of the Cruelty to Animals, the EQUUS Foundation or any other animal welfare organization that you are passionate about.



A Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at the Bolingbrook Country Club on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1-4 pm. All are welcome to join us at the Luncheon and we hope that everyone will choose to join us to Celebrate Gee?s life. Published in the Kendall County Now on June 27, 2019