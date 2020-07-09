Gerald Frank Peterson



Born: June 1, 1954; in Hinsdale, IL



Died: June 20, 2020; in Mesa, AZ



Gerald Frank Peterson, 66 formally of Somonauk, IL passed away on Saturday June 20th in Mesa, AZ. Jerry was born on June 1, 1954 to Dale and Evelyn Peterson. Jerry Graduated Hinsdale South High School. He married his high school sweet heart, Pamela J Ryan in 1973 and together they had 4 children. Jerry owned and operated a family masonry business for many years that employed several friends and family members. After retiring, Jerry spent his time enjoying himself with family and friends playing pool volleyball and enjoyed cooking out and entertaining in Mesa, AZ.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; Dale and Evelyn Peterson, his son Kurtis Peterson, sisters Debbie Warden and Sandy Peterson. Jerry is survived by his wife Pamela J. Peterson, his son Chip (and Tracy) Peterson, daughter Nicole Brue, daughter Courtney (and Wes) Davenport, 6 grandchildren: Kayla Brue, Ashlyn Brue, Skyler Brue, Ryan Brue, Shane Davenport, Mya Davenport, brother Denny Peterson, sister Lora Peterson and sister Connie Husby.



A celebration of Jerry's life will be announced once the family has determined a date.





