Gordon E. Grober
Born: June 19, 1928
Died: September 8, 2020
Gordon E. Grober, 92, of Montgomery, IL formerly of Orland Park, IL entered his heavenly home on September 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 19, 1928 in Macon, MO the son of Roland and Hilda (Madder) Grober. He proudly served his country as a Sgt. in the Army during the Korean War. He was a devout and spiritual man who was devoted to his faith and enjoyed reading the Bible. He had a passion for photography and especially enjoyed photographing flowers and sunsets.
He is survived by his children; Linda T. (Jim) Cross-Tucker, Ann T. (Kendall) Wilson, and Sara T. Grober; daughters-in-law Debbie Grober and Rebecca Grober; son-in-law Mike Backer; grandchildren, Ryan, Andrea, Alan, David, Meghan, Evan, Michael, Derek, Brian, Kylee, Brogan, Rorey and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Etta, Quincy, Isla, Finely, Colbie, Olivia and Chloe. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Kimberly (Tom) Stotts, Glen Barker, and Lisa (Mark) Gouwens; step-grandchildren, Erica, Lauren, Matthew, David, Ashton and Kayla as well as great-grandchildren, Addison and Michael. His first wife Teresa Helen (Roubik) and second wife Carol E. Barker- Grober; children, Geoffrey G. Grober, Byron G. Grober, Amy T. Backer and Kyle Grober and son-in-law Robert Cross precede him in death.
Family will be receiving guests from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A private burial will take place at Oakland Memory Lane Cemetery, Dolton, IL.
Due to current restrictions, please follow social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago, 820 N. LaSalle Blvd. Chicago, IL 60610.
