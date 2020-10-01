1/1
Gregory H. Summerson
Gregory H. Summerson

Born: October 7, 1960; in Galesburg, IL

Died: September 19, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Gregory H. "Skipper" Summerson, 59, of Newark, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Sycamore.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 15598 Route 71, in Newark, IL. Seals-Campbell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

He was born October 7, 1960, in Galesburg, to Howard and Sheila (Holt) Summerson.

For over 30 years he owned and operated Summerson Farm Tire Service. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Jacob Summerson of Millington and Erin Summerson of Marseilles; 2 grandsons, Garrett Summerson and Rowan Wolfe; his mother, Sheila Summerson of Newark; two brothers, Bret (Trish) Summerson and Joe Summerson; and his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Kelly Tuntland.

Seals-Campbell Funeral Home

1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341

815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill and Lil Kuiper
