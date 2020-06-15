Harriet R. Konetski Born: January 13, 1928; in Waukegan, IL Died: June 11, 2020; in Oswego, IL Harriet R. Konetski, age 92, of Oswego, IL formerly of Yorkville, IL and Chicago Ridge, IL passed away on Friday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the Bickford of Oswego. She was born on January 13, 1928 in Waukegan, IL the daughter of Selvie and Ruth (Shaw) Scott. Harriet was united in marriage on May 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Mr. Clayton Konetski and they spent the next 61 years happily together until his passing on December 13, 2008. Mrs. Konetski was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, a former President of TOPS, and an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan. She also enjoyed walking many miles up and down the hills and across the Fox River in Yorkville. Harriet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Harriet is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Balda of Yorkville, IL and James (Danica) Konetski of Wheaton, IL; her grandchildren, Tamara (James) Cox of Yorkville, IL, Michael (Michelle) Balda of Waukesha, WI, Scott Konetski and Emma Konetski both of Wheaton, IL; her great-grandsons, Matthew and Andrew Cox; her brother, Dean (Vivian) Scott of West Dundee, IL; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Selvie and Ruth Scott; her husband, Clayton Konetski; and her siblings, Charles, Richard, Wilbur, Mary and Nancy. A Private family service will be held due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Memorials in loving memory of Harriet may be directed to the Chicago Cub Charities, mlb.com/cubs/community/cubs-charities. Interment will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.

