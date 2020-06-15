Harriet Konetski
1928-2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harriet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harriet R. Konetski Born: January 13, 1928; in Waukegan, IL Died: June 11, 2020; in Oswego, IL Harriet R. Konetski, age 92, of Oswego, IL formerly of Yorkville, IL and Chicago Ridge, IL passed away on Friday, June 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at the Bickford of Oswego. She was born on January 13, 1928 in Waukegan, IL the daughter of Selvie and Ruth (Shaw) Scott. Harriet was united in marriage on May 29, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Mr. Clayton Konetski and they spent the next 61 years happily together until his passing on December 13, 2008. Mrs. Konetski was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Yorkville, IL. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, a former President of TOPS, and an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan. She also enjoyed walking many miles up and down the hills and across the Fox River in Yorkville. Harriet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Harriet is survived by her children, Sandra (James) Balda of Yorkville, IL and James (Danica) Konetski of Wheaton, IL; her grandchildren, Tamara (James) Cox of Yorkville, IL, Michael (Michelle) Balda of Waukesha, WI, Scott Konetski and Emma Konetski both of Wheaton, IL; her great-grandsons, Matthew and Andrew Cox; her brother, Dean (Vivian) Scott of West Dundee, IL; also many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Selvie and Ruth Scott; her husband, Clayton Konetski; and her siblings, Charles, Richard, Wilbur, Mary and Nancy. A Private family service will be held due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Memorials in loving memory of Harriet may be directed to the Chicago Cub Charities, mlb.com/cubs/community/cubs-charities. Interment will be held in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
1275 S. County Line Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved