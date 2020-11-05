Harry George Johnston
Born: March 23, 1949
Died: October 27, 2020
Harry George Johnston, age 71, of Beverly Hills, Florida passed away October 27, 2020. Born on March 23, 1949 in Elmhurst, IL to Robert G. and Elisabeth J. (Rose) Johnston. Harry had a love for flying, earning his pilot's license at age 20. He worked in the industry as an instructor, air traffic controller, and flew for over 30 years as a commercial passenger pilot, retiring in 2014. Harry loved spending his free time riding motorcycles and being with family. He moved to Citrus County two years ago from Yorkville, IL. Harry attended Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs, FL.
Survived by his wife of 48 years, Lois Johnston; two daughters, Irene (Eric) Trimberger, and Julia (John) Doppelhammer; three brothers, Robert (Lorie) Johnston, R. Andrew Johnston, and William Johnston; and seven grandchildren: Lorelei, Lindsay, Matthew, and Joshua Trimberger, and Jack, Thomas, and Valerie Doppelhammer.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, FL. Interment will follow at Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery in Hillside, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Harry can be made to Good Shepherd Manor in Momence, IL www.goodshepherdmanor.org
, Ray Graham Association in Lisle, IL www.raygraham.org
or a charity of one's choosing.