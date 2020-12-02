Helen Grace Clayton
Born: November 8, 1935; in Aurora, IL
Died: November 11, 2020; in Oswego, IL
Helen Grace Clayton, age 84 of Oswego, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Reserve at Oswego in Oswego, IL. She was born on November 8, 1935 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Charles and Priscilla (Matthews) Brobst.
Helen was united in marriage to Mr. Dewayne Anderson for many years, the father of her children. She was later united in marriage to Mr. Ezra R. Collier until his passing on December 8, 1993. Helen was then united in marriage on August 26, 2000 to Mr. Lyle Clayton and they spent the next 10 years happily together until his passing on April 6, 2011. Helen was a loving wife and mother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Helen is survived by her children, Lori (Sheryl Robertson) Anderson of San Leandro, CA and Gary (Lynette) Anderson of Mesa, AR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Priscilla Brobst; and her husbands, Ezra R. Collier and Lyle Clayton.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date in the Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville, IL.
