Helen Joy Smith
Born: November 28, 1940; in Peru, IL
Died: July 25, 2020; in Morris, IL
Helen Joy Smith, age 79, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL. She was born November 28, 1940 in Peru, IL, daughter of Milo and Dorothy, née Peters, Springborn.
Helen graduated from Methodist Kahler/Mayo School of Nursing. She worked as a nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota and at Dreyer Advocate Medical Clinic in Aurora. She retired as Dreyer Oswego RN Site Supervisor in 2004. Helen loved family picnics, visiting the river, gardening, birdwatching, and luncheons with friends.
She is survived by her daughters Patricia (Anthony) Padavonia, Jennifer (Patrick) Mulligan, Suzanne (William) McCarron, grandchildren, John, Michael, Ryan, Christopher,Tyler, Chloe and Chelsea, great-grandchildren, Emma, Liam, Rory and Logan, and her sister Betty Clydesdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary, son Ron, her siblings Doris, James and Darlene Springborn.
Cremation was performed in accordance to Helen's wishes.
