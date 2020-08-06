Helen will always be in my heart for welcoming me into her family and supporting me to be a better husband, father and person. Her laugh and smile were Infectous. She brought up 4 kids on her own after the passing of her husband early on and her strength from that is inspiring. She then had since nurtured 7 grandchildren and four great grandchildren and she’s touched everyone of us with her kindness and love. I know she’s looking down on us with God she will always guide us. Rest Grandma Helen. Be with God

