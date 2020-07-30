Helen Smith
Born: July 27, 1931; in Olney, IL,
Died: July 28, 2020; Sandwich, IL
Helen Smith, 89, of Plano, IL passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich. She was born July 27, 1931 in Olney, IL, the daughter of Lee and Helen (Cope) Mullinax. She married Edward R. Smith on December 19, 1953. Helen was a member of the Teacher Sorority, Delta Kappa Gamma in the Gamma Rho Chapter, for over forty years. She was also a member of the Kendall Retired Teachers Association. Helen taught 3rd and 4th grade in Plano for 25 years before her retirement in 1990. Helen and Ed loved to travel to their Florida home and go on cruises. She was an avid reader, enjoyed teaching her grandchildren to play card games, and loved hosting special times for all of her grandchildren to gather at Camp Smith. Helen was so proud of all eight of her grandchildren and their accomplishments.
She is survived by her husband, Ed of Plano, IL; her children, Edward G. (Beverly) Smith of Sandwich, IL, Sue (Vince) Meringolo of NJ, and James (Christine) Smith of Somonauk, IL; eight grandchildren, Jaclyn (Kevin) Jensen, Laura (Andrew) Block, Michelle (Tyler Jones) Smith, Samantha (Nicholas Sommo) Meringolo, Anthony (Nicole Lobell) Meringolo, Cynthia (Nicholas) Urbanski, James M. Smith, and Jeffrey R. Smith; six great grandchildren, Liam, Aubrey, Emily, Dominick, Camilla, and Gemma; her special niece, Carol (Robert) Evans of MD; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Dale Mullinax, Marjorie Hanes, and Katherine Morrison.
Helen's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion and Journey Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to her.
A private burial will be held at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the scholarship fund at Plano High School or the Plano Education Foundation. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com