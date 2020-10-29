Henry Raymond Rothlisberger
Born: July 9, 1943
Died: October 19, 2020
Ray Rothlisberger was called home to the Lord on October 19, 2020. He was born on July 9, 1943 to Henry and Molly (Schildt)Rothlisberger.
Ray is survived by his wife Marcene (Jacobson); his children ;Susan Loftus, Laurie (Scott) Hatella, Deborah Peterson, Raymond Rothlisberger, Craig (Julie) Lewis and Brett (Pam) Lewis; 16 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; his sister Donna (David) Sherwood as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Molly and sister Janice Castner.
Ray was born in Maywood, Illinois. His parents moved to the Bristol area where Ray spent his childhood years. He was a member of St Patrick's Church in Bristol where he served as an altar boy. Ray was a member of the track team in high school. He graduated from Yorkville High School in 1961. After high school Ray went to work at Stephen Adams in Aurora. He married and had three daughters.
Ray's passion was music and singing. He enjoyed playing saxophone,guitar, banjo as well as the harmonica and drums. He was a member of a band called the Premier's which played at many local establishments around the area.
Ray especially loved playing the guitar and harmonica on the front porch with his Dad, enjoying countless jam sessions while making many beautiful memories.
Ray married Marcene on September 10, 1976. Together they had three sons.
Ray made his career in the guitar string industry working for companies such as Gibson, Dean Markley, Kaman, and GHS Strings. His travels led him to home places in Connecticut and Michigan. Ray continued his love for music and was a member of Northern Lights Band as well as Country Roads Band.
Ray retired in 2008. He spent the remainder of days doing the things he enjoyed most; fishing, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends. Ray had a smile for everyone. He loved a good joke and his laugh was infectious to everyone. He will be dearly missed.
A Celebration of Life Service for Ray will be held on October 30, 2020 from 1-4pm at Marshall & Gren Chapel, 1205 Woodhams St, Plainwell, Michigan 49080. The family is being assisted by McGowen & Secord Funeral Home . Please visit www.mccownsecord.com
. and sign the guest book by lightning a candle and /or sharing a memory with the family. Memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association
.