Holman Fox Horton Jr

Born: November 8, 1933

Died: August 22, 2020

Holman Fox Horton Jr, 86, of Yorkville passed away on the evening of Saturday, August 22. He was resting comfortably in Hospice care with his son Brett Horton by his side. Holman was born November 8, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Holman Fox Sr. "Rudy" and Mabel (Todnem) Horton.

"Junior", as he was known to friends and family, graduated Yorkville High School in 1952 where he played football, basketball, and was crowned Homecoming King along side his cousin Betty Todnem who was that year's Queen. He served in the United States Navy from 1953-1954 and was a past commander of the Yorkville American Legion post #489.

Junior was united in marriage to Donna Mae Helga Volden on December 31, 1955 at the Lisbon Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Lisbon, IL. They spent the next 52 years together until Donna's passing in 2008.

Junior spent many years working with his Mom, Dad, and brothers at the family business: Horton's Standard Service and "Y" Restaurant on the corner of Rt. 34 and 47. He then changed careers and started Horton Insurance and Realty in Yorkville, serving the Kendall County area for over 45 years. He was most proud that his son Brett worked along side him forthe last 35 years of his career.

He was an avid Chicago sports fan as well as outdoorsman. Some of his fondest memories were the numerous fishing trips to Canada with family and friends. Junior was known for his jovial personality and was host to many celebrations and parties over the years.

Junior is survived by his son Brett (Lisa) Horton, his grandchildren Matt and Lindsay Dunley, Josh and Jake (Kristi) Wilson, Brett Horton Jr, and his great grandchildren Sophia Dunley, Wyatt and Silas Wilson, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Donna, daughter Melody Wilson and brothers C. Richard Ellisand William Horton.

Due to Covid 19, in order to keep everyone safe and healthy, the Celebration of his Life will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Sep. 10, 2020.
