Howard Charles Manthei
Howard Charles Manthei

Born: June 9, 1946

Died: July 30, 2020

Howard Charles Manthei was born on June 9, 1946 and passed away on July 30, 2020.

Howard was the son of Gertrude (Runge) and Edward Manthei of Joliet, Illinois. He had one brother, Harold Manthei. Howard Manthei met his future wife, Mariann, in 1966 and they were married in 1968. He is survived by his two sons: Aaron and Andrew(and his wife Vicki), and three grandchildren: Richard, Sarah, and Emily. Howard and Mariann moved to Yorkville in 1972. Over the years Howard was active in several organizations including the Chapel on the Green in Yorkville, Kendall County Historical Society, and the Illinois State Genealogy Society. He taught at the Oswego High School from 1969 to 1980. Until his retirement in 2008 he taught and developed computer training courses. As a child he studied accordion and continued playing and entertaining with the instrument all his life. His other passion was his devotion to his wife Mariann and his children. Together he and Mariann developed a passion for architecture and restored their 1887 home in Yorkville. Working under her guidance, he helped transform their yard into and English style garden. Together over the years he and Mariann found satisfaction in their participation in activities at the 1855 Chapel on the Green in Yorkville.

Howard took particular pride and satisfaction in seeing his children and grandchildren continue an interest in gardening and music. Visitation for Howard will be on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan, IL. Funeral service for Howard will be the following day, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. also at the funeral home.

Howard will be laid to rest next to his wife, Mariann, at Manhattan Center Cemetery, Manhattan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's and Mariann's name may be made to Chapel on the Green, 107 W. Center St., Yorkville, IL 60560 (please note on the memo line: Manthei Memorial Fund). These donations would be most appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442, 815-478-3321, www.forsythegouldfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
AUG
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Forsythe Gould Funeral Home Inc
507 S. State Street
Manhattan, IL 60442
(815) 478-3321
