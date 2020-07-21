Inez Winn



Born: April 9, 1927



Died: July 9, 2020



Inez (Burmester) Winn went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She passed comfortably and peacefully at home with family.



Inez was born April 9, 1927 in Waterman, IL to William and Bessie (Burdick) Burmester. She graduated from Hinckley High School in 1945. She worked at Barber-Greene for several years.



In 1951 she married Delbert (Jake) Winn. They lived in Aurora, IL and she later worked at Mercy Center Hospital as an offset printer for 26 years. She and her husband purchased Mendota Hills Campground in 1979 and operated it for 18 years. In January 1997 they sold the business and moved to Sandwich, IL. They celebrated their fiftieth wedding anniversary in June 2001 by vacationing in Alaska.



Inez was a Cub Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, Life Member of the PTA and worked in Bible School. During retirement they have enjoyed boating, camping and going south in the winter. For the past few years she has enjoyed quilting.



Survivors are her: sister Lois (Bill) Park, one son, Donald (Judie) Winn of San Antonio Texas; two daughters, Laurie (Larry) Glomski of Lago Vista Texas and Lisa Winn of Cumming Georgia; seven grandchildren, Michael (Holly) Winn, Jennie (Francis) Yoshimoto, Andrew Winn, Brad Glomski, Mary Beth (Jose) Gonzalez, Erin Noonan, Patti Noonan and 5 great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert "Jake" Winn, her parents and grandparents, her brother, Warren "Red" Burmester, her sister Lucille Marquardt.At this time a memorial service is not planned due to the pandemic.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store