Jack D. Lupei
Born: October 9, 1948; in Aurora, IL
Died: July 31, 2020; in Aurora, IL
Jack D. Lupei, 71, of Sugar Grove, IL, passed away on Friday, July 31st, 2020 in Aurora, IL.
A visitation will be held 4:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4th at Moss Family Funeral Home, Batavia, IL.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, August 5th at Moss Family Funeral Home with the Reverend Russ Sorensen, officiating. Burial will follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements made by Moss Family Funeral Home.
Jack was born in Aurora, IL to Victor and Vera (Harberts) Lupei on October 9th, 1948. He was raised in Yorkville, attending Yorkville High School. He married his wife Terry (Shepard) on May 4th, 1974 in Yorkville, IL. He graduated from Miami-Dade College and Lewis University. Jack worked as a Field Engineer for General Electric for 15 years, then returned to school at Northern Illinois University, earning his Master's in Business Administration. The remainder of his career he spent owning and managing rental properties in Aurora, until his retirement in 2018. Jack had a deep passion for aviation, starting at a young age with his father and his brother, Don. He was an avid fisherman, going on yearly camping and fishing trips with his son, Jonathan. Jack was also a die-hard Cubs fan whose lifelong dream was fulfilled when he attended a World Series game at Wrigley Field with his son.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Victor P. and Vera A. Lupei, and his oldest brother Richard W. Lupei.
Jack is survived by his wife, Terry Lupei, son Jonathan (Nicole) Lupei, brother Donald (Cynthia) Lupei, sister Vicki (Ron) Peterson, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society
(donate3.cancer.org
) or Jellystone Bark's Rescue Rangers (jellystonebarksrescuerangers.com
).
The family of Jack wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Cohen at the University of Chicago Medical Center and the Doctors and Nurses at Rush-Copley Medical Center.