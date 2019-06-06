Home

Jack Lee Schaefer

Born: October 14, 1927; in Aurora, IL

Died: May 22, 2019; in Yorkville, IL

Jack Lee Schaefer, age 91 of Yorkville passed away Wednesday, May 22 at his home. He was surrounded by his family and Helen Maruna.

He was born to Jean and Marguerite Schaefer on October 14, 1927. He was united in marriage to Dorothy Johnson on January 19, 1957. and they spent the next 62 years together.

Jack was a World War II veteran, and a member of both the VW and American Legion.

Jack retired from AT&T in Montgomery in 1984.

He belonged to the American Legion Band of Aurora, IL. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing and belonged to the Lucky 50 Club in Aurora.

Jack is survived by his wife Dorothy, son David, and brother, and uncle who will be missed by family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents Jean and Marguerite sister Peggy Dale, and brothers Jean and Roger.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a date and place to be determined.

Special thanks to Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care for their care of Jack in his last days.
Published in the Kendall County Now on June 6, 2019
