James E. Simmons
1971 - 2020
James E. Simmons

Born: February 4, 1971; in Streator, IL

Died: August 15, 2020; in Oswego, IL

James E. Simmons, 49, passed away August 15, 2020 at his residence in Oswego, IL surrounded by his loving family. He was employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Born February 4, 1971 in Streator, IL; son of Dianna L (Hallam) and the late James F. Simmons (Wenona, IL).

He is survived by his wife Melissa Simmons, two children son Gabriel and daughter Genevieve; mother Dianna L Simmons (Wenona, IL), brother Doug (Lisa) Simmons (Springfield, IL), and many Aunts, Uncles, in-laws, cousins, five nephews, and one great niece.

Celebration of life will be held Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 at Fox Bend Golf Course (Tent), Route 34, Oswego, IL from 1pm - 3pm.

Funeral to be planned for Wenona Community Cemetery in Wenona, IL.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


Published in Kendall County Now on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Fox Bend Golf Course (Tent)
