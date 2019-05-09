|
|
James Francis Voga
Born: December 24, 1945
Died: May 2, 2019
James Francis Voga, 73, a resident of The Open Door inSandwich, formerly of Newark passed Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Central DuPageHospital.
James was born December 24, 1945 in Morris to Arlyn &Veredell (Sebby) Voga. He had been a resident of The Open Door since 1964 andhad been a member of the Newark Lutheran Church.
James is survived by his brother, Jerald (Myrna) Voga ofTaft, TX.; an aunt, Fern Sebby of Sheridan; nephews & nieces, Steven(Donna) Jeffry, Dan Oleson, John Voga, Carolyn (Michael) Finn, Ashley (Jeff) Schark and Ellyn (Donald) Heinz.
He was preceded in death by parents; a sister, JoyceVoga-Bankson and a brother, John Voga.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th with Pastor Dave Skordahl officiating at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd, 102S. Johnson St. Newark, IL, 60541-0623. Phone 815-695-5131. Interment will be atthe Norway Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to The Open Door, 405 S. WellsSt. Sandwich, IL, 60548 or the Norway Cemetery, 3723 N. IL. Rt 71, Sheridan,IL, 60551.
Please visit www.dunnfamilyfunerlhome.com for information and to leave a condolence message.
Published in the Kendall County Now on May 9, 2019