1/1
James N. Duffy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James N. Duffy

Born: January 27, 1947; in Chicago, IL

Died: November 30, 2020; in Sandwich, IL

James N. Duffy, 73, of Sandwich, IL passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 27, 1947 in Chicago, IL the son of James T. & Margert (Kindl) Duffy. He married Joanne M. Bell on March 11, 1967 in Cassopolis, MI. He was a member of The Professional Baseball Association. He also played 12-inch softball for the Bank of Westmont for many years and made many close friends. He was an avid sports enthusiast and loved bowling, he even bowled 2 perfect 300 games. He was apart of the Minnesota Twins Organization for 3 years. He was a member of the Sandwich Moose #1016. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Joanne M. Duffy of Sandwich, IL; children James (Barb) Duffy of Sandwich, IL, Tom (Sandy) Duffy of Sugar Grove, IL; 6 grandchildren Nicholas, Joseph, Ryan, James, Sara, and Matthew; 4 great-grandchildren Gavin, Tanner, Cole, and Sophia; one sister Therese (Joseph) Havel of Daytona Beach, FL; nieces Kelly (Ron) Maribal of Daytona Beach, FL and Laura (Mike) McGee of Cary, IL; nephew Joseph (Sarah) Havel of Jupiter, FL; one sister-in-law Jeri (Thomas) Siok of McHenry, IL

He is preceded in death by his parents; one niece Amy Siok.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted in Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home. For more information, or to sign the online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kendall County Now on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home
606 East Arnold Road
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-2165
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved