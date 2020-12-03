James N. Duffy
Born: January 27, 1947; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 30, 2020; in Sandwich, IL
James N. Duffy, 73, of Sandwich, IL passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, IL surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 27, 1947 in Chicago, IL the son of James T. & Margert (Kindl) Duffy. He married Joanne M. Bell on March 11, 1967 in Cassopolis, MI. He was a member of The Professional Baseball Association. He also played 12-inch softball for the Bank of Westmont for many years and made many close friends. He was an avid sports enthusiast and loved bowling, he even bowled 2 perfect 300 games. He was apart of the Minnesota Twins Organization for 3 years. He was a member of the Sandwich Moose #1016. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Joanne M. Duffy of Sandwich, IL; children James (Barb) Duffy of Sandwich, IL, Tom (Sandy) Duffy of Sugar Grove, IL; 6 grandchildren Nicholas, Joseph, Ryan, James, Sara, and Matthew; 4 great-grandchildren Gavin, Tanner, Cole, and Sophia; one sister Therese (Joseph) Havel of Daytona Beach, FL; nieces Kelly (Ron) Maribal of Daytona Beach, FL and Laura (Mike) McGee of Cary, IL; nephew Joseph (Sarah) Havel of Jupiter, FL; one sister-in-law Jeri (Thomas) Siok of McHenry, IL
He is preceded in death by his parents; one niece Amy Siok.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted in Burkhart-Eighner Funeral Home. For more information, or to sign the online guest book please go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com