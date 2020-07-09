James W. CarpenterBorn: October 13, 1928; in Amboy, ILDied: June 28, 2020; in North Manchester, INJames "Jim" W. Carpenter, 91, North Manchester, Indiana, passed away June 28, 2020 at 7:25 a.m. at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. The first son of Lee and Mildred (Mortensen) Carpenter, Jim was born October 13, 1928 in Amboy, Illinois. He was later joined by younger brother Robert. As a child Jim enjoyed visiting and spending time at his grandparents' home.Jim graduated from Senn High School in Chicago, Illinois in 1946. Before moving to Chicago, he lived in Dixon, Illinois and attended the same school as President Reagan just at a different time. From 1946 to 1951 Jim was in the United States Marine Corps. He spent two years in the military police, two years in the reserves and one year of active duty in engineers, reaching the rank of Sergeant. After being honorably discharged from the Marines, with his GI bill he was a student at the University of Illinois from 1951 to 1955, graduating with a Bachelor of Architecture degree. Then from 1955 through 2002 Jim worked as an architect in Iowa, Indiana and Aurora, Illinois designing shopping centers, schools, commercial and professional buildings. He worked for Robert Mall & Associates and later purchased the firm. Jim was instrumental in restoring the Sandwich Opera House, the Kendall County Courthouse, dental offices, medical offices, and the WOW Theatre. He also designed his own home. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects Organization, the Rotary Club - first in Sandwich then Aurora.Jim met his wife, then Doris (Thompson) Fancher in Yorkville, Illinois. They went together for five years before getting married on November 4, 1989, in the chapel of Aurora University, Aurora, IL. Jim had been a member of the United Methodist Church, worshiping at the United Church of Sandwich while living in Plano, IL. As a member of the United Church of Sandwich, he served on the Finance committee. When he moved to North Manchester, he and his wife started attending Manchester Church of the Brethren.Jim has enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada, but his favorite place was Virginia. He also relished his time woodworking and gardening. Until they moved to Timbercrest, Jim had always lived in Illinois.The loving memory of James "Jim" W. Carpenter will be forever cherished by his wife, Doris Carpenter, North Manchester; sons, Joe (Karen) Fancher, Eugene, Oregon, Jon (Mary) Fancher, Rocky River, Ohio, and Neil (Beth) Fancher, Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Renee (David) McFadden, North Manchester, Indiana; brother, Robert (Quendre) L. Carpenter, Sandwich, Illinois; nephews, Christoper (Jennifer) and Cheston Carpenter; great-nephew Sean Carpenter and niece Kate; eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.Services for James "Jim" Carpenter will be held at a later date.For those who wish to honor the memory of James "Jim" Carpenter, memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Sandwich, 512 Lions Rd, Sandwich, IL 60548 or Open Door Rehabilitation Center, 405 S Wells St, Sandwich, IL 60548.Arrangements are entrusted to McKee Mortuary.